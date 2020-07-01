NFL to cut preseason to two games this year, according to report

For every a report by Professional Soccer Discuss, the NFL is anticipated to announce Thursday it will terminate the very first and fourth months of the preseason timetable because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the Broncos, it implies they will not host San Francisco on Aug. 15 or journey to Arizona on Sept. three.

The Broncos are now scheduled to host Chicago on Aug. 22 and participate in at the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 29, but the NFL could effortlessly go all those games in advance a 7 days to Aug. 29 and Sept. three, respectively. It is also feasible the league attracts up an fully new timetable to make positive each and every crew has 1 residence and street video game apiece.

Very last 7 days, the league mentioned groups are anticipated to report for coaching camp July 28.

If the two preseason games are moved to the aforementioned dates, it would let for a thirty day period of camp for gamers to re-acclimate to practising with and with out pads and also established up tests schedules and overall health protocols. The Broncos could follow for two months with out pads at a tempo comparable to an structured crew exercise work out and then switch up the depth in mid-August.

The Broncos are scheduled to open up the typical year Sept. 14 with a residence video game versus Tennessee.

Groups have experienced at the very least 4 scheduled preseason games every single yr considering that 1978.