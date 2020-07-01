NFL slashes preseason schedule in half amid coronavirus case uptick

The NFL will chop its preseason slate in half this 12 months in reaction to the exceptional conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, which has presently saved instruction systems distant this summertime.

Professional Soccer Chat was the very first outlet to report the information. The league is anticipated to make the formal announcement Thursday.

By restricting preseason motion — a move gamers have advocated for over and above the COVID-19 outbreak in get to stop injuries — the NFL hopes to stop vacation-relevant virus unfold and make it possible for gamers to get in form at a a lot more pure speed. COVID-19 circumstances in the U.S. have shot up in excess of the earlier two months, climbing to a recent daily average of a lot more than 40,000 new diagnoses nationwide.

Game titles are scheduled to be performed in Months two and three of the initial preseason schedule. Could indicate we have viewed the very last four-7 days NFL preseason. CBA enables for it to be shortened if/when 17-sport standard seasons begin. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July one, 2020

It truly is been a weird pair of months for NFL franchises pursuing the draft in April. Typically capable to relieve rookies and newcomers into their cultures throughout instruction camp, they have as a substitute relied on know-how to give digital workforce-creating neccesities.

The very first preseason sport of 2020 is scheduled for Aug. 20.