The NFL will go from 4 preseason online games to two this summer months, in accordance to numerous reports

7 days one and 7 days four have been eradicated. Regionally, that would signify the Patriots’ preseason online games from the Lions at house (Aug. 13) and on the highway from the Giants (Sept. three) would be scrapped. The contests from the Panthers (house on Aug. 20) and Eagles (absent, Aug. 27) would be retained.

Professional Soccer Speak was initially to report the information.