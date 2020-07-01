NFL preseason schedule will be cut in half this summer, reports say

The NFL will go from 4 preseason online games to two this summer months, in accordance to numerous reports
7 days one and 7 days four have been eradicated. Regionally, that would signify the Patriots’ preseason online games from the Lions at house (Aug. 13) and on the highway from the Giants (Sept. three) would be scrapped. The contests from the Panthers (house on Aug. 20) and Eagles (absent, Aug. 27) would be retained.
Professional Soccer Speak was initially to report the information.
There is a likelihood Cam Newton would make his preseason debut from his previous crew, Carolina, in the preseason opener at Gillette Stadium.
The transfer is the most current in a sequence of bulletins that appear to be intended to restructure the NFL preseason. Whilst most of the league seems established to commence education camp in late July, Wednesday’s determination will come on the heels of the cancellation of the Aug. eight Corridor of Fame Match.
In accordance to ESPN, the impetus for the restructure is a consensus amongst the NFL and NFLPA that gamers will require a lot more time than standard to get in soccer form this summer months — the coronavirus pandemic has remaining groups with a nontraditional offseason slate. There have been no structured on-subject routines, and fitness centers and other amenities have been shut down.
