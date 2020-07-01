New Apple Card promo offers $50 bonus when you sign up for an Apple service

Apple is providing a different $50 bonus for new Apple Card consumers in July, adhering to the Walgreens exclusive offer you very last thirty day period. This time, the bonus is certain right after signing up for any Apple service, such as Apple Audio, Apple Tv set+, Application Retailer, and far more.

The most recent Apple Card marketing sees an offer you for a $50 signup bonus to inspire new clients. The offer operates by means of the stop of July, and the bonus will be readily available as a $50 Day-to-day Dollars transferred to your new Apple Dollars card right after a qualifying buy.

Apple commenced selling the new offer on its Apple Card internet site:

Get a new Apple Card and appreciate $50 the 1st time you use it to shell out for an Apple Assistance for a minimal time. Contains Apple Audio, Tv set+, Application Retailer buys and far more.

The world wide web website page highlights that Apple Card consumers really don’t have to shell out any costs and can get up to three% money back again on just about every buy.

You can signup for Apple Card by means of the Wallet & Apple Fork out portion in Apple iphone configurations > Include Card > Apple for Apple Card as nicely as on Apple’s internet site.

