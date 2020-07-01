Netflix Canada highlighting Canadian content for Canada Day

In situation you have not observed it is Canada Day, and to enable rejoice as a lot of Canadians shell out the working day however in self-isolation Netflix is highlighting all the fantastic Canadian displays on its system.
Rejoice Canada Day with these created-in-Canada titles and Canadian expertise on Netflix pic.twitter.com/zvpgCtBfHV
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) July one, 2020
Here’s a checklist of displays and videos that are filmed in Canada:
Ontario
- The Umbrella Academy (Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga)
- Oct Faction (Cambridge, Hamilton)
- Schitt’s Creek (Toronto, Uxbridge)
- Blown Absent (Hamilton)
- Workin’ Mothers (Toronto)
- Xmas Chronicles (Toronto)
- Alias Grace (Kingston)
- In The Tall Grass (Stratford)
- Kim’s Usefulness (Toronto)
- ARQ (Toronto)
- Places to eat On The Edge (Muskoka)
- Locke & Critical (Toronto, Georgetown)
- Anne With An E (Hamilton, Cambridge)
Quebec
- Jusqu’au Déclin (Laurentians)
- Les Affames (Quebec Metropolis)
- M’Entends-Tu? (Montreal)
- Martin Matte, La Vie, La Mort…Eh La La..! (Montreal)
- Someone Feed Phil (Montreal)
Manitoba
- Fractured (Winnipeg, Selkirk and Matlock)
British Columbia
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Vancouver, Langley)
- A Sequence of Regrettable Gatherings (Vancouver)
- The Little one-Sitters Club (Vancouver)
- Snowpiercer (Vancouver)
- The Willoughbys (Burnaby)
- Espresso & Kareem (Vancouver)
- The Very last Young children on Earth (Vancouver)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Tappen)
- The Therapeutic Powers of Dude (Vancouver)
Nova Scotia
- Locke & Critical (Lunenburg)
- There is Anything in The Drinking water (Halifax, Shelburne, Pictou Landing, Stewiacke)
Saskatchewan
- A Solution Enjoy (Moose Jaw, Melaval, North Battleford, Lafleche)
Prince Edward Island
- Anne With an E (Charlottetown)
Individually, I’d like to spotlight the displays on this checklist like Anne With an E, Kim’s Usefulness and Schitt’s Creek, which are not only filmed in Canada but also get location listed here. So if you want to enjoy some displays that rejoice this land, and never faux it is New York these are excellent choices.