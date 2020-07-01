NASCAR’s Corey LaJoie will be sponsored by pro-Trump PAC at Brickyard 400

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will activity a “Trump 2020” paint plan on his automobile for 9 races, which includes this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Patriots of The usa Political Motion Committee, which supports the reelection bid of President Trump, will provide as a sponsor for LaJoie’s automobile, the No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Information: Patriots of The usa PAC associates with GFR, for 9 races in 2020 year. @CoreyLaJoie will debut this patriotic purple, white, and blue plan at @IMS this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BojiLaYIxD — Go Fas Racing (@GoFasRacing32) July one, 2020

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” LaJoie explained in a assertion that was portion of a group push launch. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

“I am honored to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC. As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!” explained group operator Archie St. Hilaire in a assertion issued by the group.