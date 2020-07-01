Murder probe after five-year-old girl dies from knife wounds

A five-year-old girl has died from knife wounds in London, sparking a murder investigation.

Officers from the Metropolitan Law enforcement say they are self-confident that the target is Sayagi Sivanantham, while official identification is still to be manufactured.

Law enforcement raced to a flat on Monarch Parade in the Mithcam spot of south London at all around 4pm on Tuesday.

The alarm was elevated after experiences of two persons staying wounded.

Sayagi and a 35-calendar year-outdated female were being identified within the home.

Paramedics took the tot to clinic but she unfortunately died shortly after.

The 35-calendar year-outdated female was taken to clinic exactly where she stays in a vital affliction, in accordance to the pressure.

Officers continue being in attendance at the clinic.

The Metropolitan Law enforcement mentioned it is considered that all functions associated were being identified to just about every other and are at this time not wanting for any individual else in relationship with the incident.

Detective Main Inspector Justin Howick mentioned: “This is a tragic incident and we are doing work quite really hard to completely realize what has occurred.

“Although I know the outcomes of this incident will, understandably, shock and sadden the community local community, remember to be reassured that we are not in search of any individual else in relationship with Sayagi’s demise and there is no lead to for the local community to be fearful or alarmed.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation.”