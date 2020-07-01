More People Lining Up To Get Tested For COVID-19 Before July 4 Holiday – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The July 4th weekend will be a huge take a look at for persons in the Bay Location as to regardless of whether they can sluggish down dangerous actions. Coronavirus scenarios are surging in the Bay Location, and so are the quantity of persons hunting to get analyzed.

Hayward’s travel-through tests web-site shut early Tuesday, since so numerous vehicles lined up at the Cal Condition College East Bay campus.

The web-site supplies free of charge tests on a initially-appear, initially-provide foundation.

For persons who want to get a free of charge take a look at at San Francisco’s Embarcadero take a look at web-site, the wait around for an appointment is about a 7 days.

“If you want to hang out with your friends, first of all think twice about it. Secondly, if you’re going to do it wear masks, and be socially distanced, those are the ways to do it. Testing is not full proof,” explained UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford. “People can have negative tests and then turn positive the next day or two days later.”

Dr. Rutherford suggests the surge in scenarios stems from Memorial Working day.

In California, new scenarios are up 74 p.c as opposed with two months in the past.

“As people get out and start to do stuff and start to mix and congregate, the risk of transmission goes up, and we can see those cases come,” explained Rutherford.

He thinks the pattern is reversible, if persons make the appropriate alternatives.

“So initially our plans were to go to Tahoe and enjoy the weather up there, and considering the surge in cases, we realized that it might not be a good idea. So rather, we canceled our beach plans this weekend,” explained Cesar Carrillo of San Francisco.

San Francisco resident Kim Broadbeck is also deciding upon to remain indoors.

“It’s actually really scary, and for us we just decided to stay home for the weekend. We might be more on the conservative side of how people are thinking about it, but we just don’t want to be out,” she explained.

As counties throughout California place the brakes on programs to reopen, Governor Gavin Newsom explained loved ones gatherings likely into the holiday getaway weekend are a huge problem. He is predicted to make a thorough announcement on more durable constraints on Wednesday.