Mexico cancels baseball season, marathon because of pandemic

MEXICO Metropolis — For the initially time in virtually a century, Mexico has cancelled its specialist baseball period, the Mexican Baseball League introduced Wednesday.

And on the identical working day, organizers introduced the cancellation of the Mexico Metropolis Telcel Marathon 2020, which experienced been scheduled for Aug. 30, citing the protection of individuals and spectators. Runners who experienced registered for the marathon can contend in 2021 or get a refund.

The Mexican Baseball League claimed it regretted the cancellation of the 2020 period Wednesday, noting it was the initially time in 95 several years a total period experienced been cancelled.

The summertime period experienced been scheduled to commence Aug. seven, but the 16 workforce house owners made a decision that they could not ensure the protection of enthusiasts and gamers.

Sporting functions in Mexico have to be performed without having spectators owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But for baseball, actively playing without having enthusiasts would not have been economically possible.

Mexican baseball groups make significantly of their funds from tickets and refreshments at stadiums. They do not have the massive broadcast earnings that soccer groups do.