Meghan Markle and Her Friends Felt “Silenced” By the Royal Family: Court Documents

New courtroom files from Meghan Markle‘s ongoing lawsuit towards the Mail on Sunday expose the Duchess of Sussex felt “unprotected” by the Royal Family members.

In accordance to the files acquired by E! Information, Meghan’s lawyers share that the Royal Family’s penchant for common practices left Meghan and her good friends “feeling silenced.”

“[Meghan Markle] had turn into the matter of a massive variety of wrong and harmful articles or blog posts by the U.K. tabloid media, especially by the [Mail on Sunday], which brought about remarkable psychological distress and problems to her psychological overall health,” the files examine. “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself.”

In addition, her attorneys point out that it was Prince Harry who knowledgeable the Duchess of the People information post in which her friends defended her towards the promises designed by the Mail on Sunday in their now notorious post. Claimed post exposed the contents of a particular letter she experienced despatched to her father Thomas Markle, describing the influence of his cooperating with the tabloids.