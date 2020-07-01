Many Mass. state park campgrounds are reopen, but with a few changes

Massachusetts is opening quite a few state campgrounds on Wednesday, but with numerous changes in location thanks to COVID-19.

For campsites that are open up, only registered occupants are permitted at just about every campsite, and daytime website visitors are not permitted for any cause, in accordance to the Section of Conservation & Recreation (DCR). Campers are not able to hire team campsites, yurts, or cabins this period, and campground pavilions, picnic locations, and assembly rooms will continue being shut.

Open up Massachusetts campgrounds contain:

Camp Nihan Schooling Middle, Saugus

Clarksburg Point out Park, Clarksburg

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Point out Forest, Goshen

Erving Point out Forest, Erving

Granville Point out Forest, Granville

Harold Parker Point out Forest, North Andover

Horseneck Seashore Point out Reservation, Westport

Lake Dennison Recreation Place, Baldwinville

Massasoit Point out Park, East Taunton

Mohawk Path Point out Forest, Charlemont

Myles Standish Point out Forest, Carver

Nickerson Point out Park, Brewster

Oct Mountain Point out Forest, Lee

Otter River Point out Forest, Baldwinville

Pearl Hill Point out Park, West Townsend

Pittsfield Point out Forest, Pittsfield

Salisbury Seashore Point out Reservation, Salisbury

Savoy Mountain Point out Forest, Florida

Scusset Seashore Point out Reservation, Sagamore

Shawme-Crowell Point out Forest, Sandwich

Tolland Point out Forest, East Otis

Wellfleet Hollow Point out Campground, Wellfleet

Wells Point out Park, Sturbridge

Wompatuck Point out Park, Hingham

7 of the state’s 31 parks that enable tenting will not enable campers at all this period, in accordance to DCR. The 7 parks wherever tenting is prohibited are as observe:

Also, safari discipline team tenting at Scusset Seashore Point out Reservation in Sagamore will be prohibited. DCR is examining the possible reopening of the Appalachian Path campsites and features, which are at the moment shut.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but feel these are necessary steps for the health and safety of our visitors and staff,” DCR wrote on its web page about the changes. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work together to navigate during this unprecedented public health emergency.”

Reservations for 2020 ended up all canceled and refunded thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance to DCR, and website visitors could make new reservations on a confined foundation commencing on June 22. Campers can make reservations at reserveamerica.com.

Below is the pricing for the 2020 period. Out-of state campers will pay out a “temporary 90-day camping fee increase,” in accordance to DCR.

