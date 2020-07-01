Man denied bail after five-month-old baby found unresponsive in Bundamba home

A guy accused of triggering a 5-thirty day period aged baby lifelong accidents and potentially long lasting mind problems has been denied bail.
The five-month-old boy was found unresponsive at a Bundamba home past Tuesday and taken to the Queensland Kid’s Clinic in a essential problem.
The baby continues to be in healthcare facility in a secure problem.
The courtroom right now read the baby’s accidents ended up regular with currently being violently shaken.
The 23-calendar year-aged accused, who can’t be named for authorized motives, will confront the Ipswich Magistrates Court docket yet again afterwards this thirty day period.