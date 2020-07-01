Longmont City Council approves closing Main Street lanes

Longmont City Council users expressed their unanimous help Tuesday night time for a proposal to near one particular lane of Main Street in possibly path involving 3rd and Sixth avenues, starting up someday in July and probably long lasting by the conclude of September.

Technically, the Council members’ real vote was to approve a resolution involving Longmont and the Colorado Office of Transportation for a specific use allow for cafe and retail use of aspect of the proper-of-way of Main Street, which is also U.S. 287.

City workers and associates of the Longmont Downtown Progress Authority, whose board permitted the lane-closing strategy very last 7 days, did not throughout Tuesday’s Council assembly condition the day when the lane closing is predicted to start.

Just one of these urging that the Council help the proposal as a way to aid downtown corporations and their staff members recuperate from the ongoing detrimental monetary impacts of the coronavirus pandemic was Chris McGilvray, vice chairman of the Downtown Progress Authority board and chairman of the Longmont Spot Chamber of Commerce board.

“We’ve experienced sudden shuttering of many of our local businesses,” McGilvray claimed, specifically in the downtown, which he claimed is “the largest concentration of locally owned businesses in our community.”

McGilvray claimed closing down one particular of Main Street’s southbound lanes and one particular of its nortbound lanes, together with the elimination of curbside parking together with these shut lanes, could “encourage us to slow down, hopefully, and buy stuff.”

Even so, the Council also listened to from a pair of critics of the strategy, Haydn Peacock, who owns the Chinese Medication Clinic, at 385 Main St., and his spouse, Christine Dominick.

Peacock claimed, “This proposal is going to cause chaos downtown” with its elimination of parking areas that he instructed are essential to the shoppers of corporations like his.

Dominick claimed a much better plan would be to encourage the use of alleys by eating places and other corporations searching for to notice secure-social-distancing and masking necessities.

Downtown Progress Authority Govt Director Kimberlee McKee claimed one particular feasible way to accommodate the enterprise entrepreneurs on the west facet of the 300 block of Main would be to shorten the closing of the southbound lane, restricting it to the two bocks involving Sixth and Fourth avenues and leaving the on-road parking accessible on the west facet of the 300 block.

But none of the Council users moved to make that a affliction of their acceptance of the arrangement with the Colorado Office of Transportation.

Councilwoman Polly Christensen urged that the strategy contain a bicycle lane for cyclists, and Mayor Brian Bagley expressed hope that the closings will not incorporate significantly time to what it normally takes individuals like him, who travel on Main from southside Longmont to commute to their workplaces north of the downtown.

“I think it’s a good experiment,” Councilwoman Joan Peck claimed, but she also requested what may possibly be accomplished if the metropolis finds out immediately after 45 times, for case in point, that it is not functioning and is essentially acquiring a detrimental impact on some corporations.

Longmont Transportation Preparing Supervisor Phil Greenwald claimed the metropolis will be analyzing its site visitors impacts and that if something detrimental occurs in these, the metropolis can get rid of the concrete boundaries that’ll be applied to near the lanes.

“We have that ability, if things really go south on us,” Greenwald claimed.