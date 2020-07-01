LASD Seeking Additional Alleged Victims Of Adult Star Ron Jeremy – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday had been wanting for further alleged victims of grownup movie star Ron Jeremy.

The 67-calendar year-outdated, whose authentic identify is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pled not responsible Friday to prices that he raped 3 girls and sexually assaulted one more in different incidents in 2014.

The sheriff’s division requested any individual who thought they experienced been victimized by Hyatt, or any individual with details about achievable victims, to get in touch with the Unique Victims Bureau at 562-946-8232.

Hyatt was billed June 22 with 3 counts every single of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a overseas item and a single depend every single of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

As of Tuesday night, Hyatt remained in custody in lieu of a $six.six million bail.