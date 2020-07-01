Laneway between houses in Coffs Harbour for sale for $69,000

Breaking into the home market place is hard – but if you’ve got obtained some dollars to melt away and one thing uncommon in brain, you will find generally this minor laneway.

But you would greater not brain the neighbours staying near.

Nestled between two households in Coffs Harbour in New South Wales is a strip of land about 50 metres very long and a lot less than a few metres broad – and it could be yours.

Mark Killian of @realty claimed the seller experienced been a customer of his for about 15 yrs now.

“We started with what I called a cricket pitch, and it sold – we couldn’t believe it,” he claimed.

“Now we’ve been lucky enough to get this little bobby dazzler.”

The inquiring cost is $69,000.

As for what you can do with it, properly.