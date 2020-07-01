Killer sentenced to life in 1980 cold case

Forty yrs soon after 21-calendar year-aged Helene Pruszynski was kidnapped, raped and stabbed on her way property from an Englewood bus cease, the guy who killed her has been sentenced to life in jail.

Douglas County Decide Theresa Slade sentenced James Curtis Clanton, 63, for the duration of an psychological, almost 3-hour listening to Wednesday in which much more than a dozen individuals testified about the long lasting effect of the killing about the earlier 4 a long time.

“It never got any easier,” Janet Johnson, Pruszynski’s sister, instructed the choose by tears, describing her sister as heat, sort, brilliant and helpful. Pruszynski’s murder, on Jan. 16, 1980, devastated the household permanently, Johnson mentioned.

“It was as if someone had reached in and torn our hearts out,” Johnson mentioned, describing how she’d cry herself to slumber at evening, questioning how her mothers and fathers, who have because died, had been coping with their grief.

Pruszynski moved to Colorado months ahead of she was killed in purchase to perform as an intern at KHOW radio in Denver and go after a occupation in journalism. She’d trip the bus to and from perform, and stroll a couple of blocks property to family members just about every night.

She by no means manufactured it property on that January evening in 1980, and her entire body was discovered the up coming working day, dumped in a area. She’d been stabbed 9 periods in the again.

Her buddy and housemate, Kitsey Snow, in court docket on Wednesday examine entries from a journal she stored at the time, chronicling her and the family’s increasing dread soon after Pruszynski unsuccessful to return property soon after perform.

At 11 p.m. on Jan. 16 she wrote: “This has been the longest and worst day of my life. I am writing because I don’t know what else to do… we waited for Helene to come home, and waited.”

At one a.m. on Jan. 17: “Still nothing… Will this night ever end?”

At three a.m.: “We are trying to decide when to call her mom and dad… We know something is very wrong. I think we should call them. If it was my daughter, I’d want to know.”

And then at one:30 p.m., when authorities arrived to say they’d discovered Helene’s entire body: “I couldn’t cry, just shake. I couldn’t stop shaking.”

The case went cold till 2017, when detectives commenced employing DNA from the criminal offense scene in Castle Pines and genealogy databases to slim the research for a suspect, at some point closing in on Clanton, who was arrested in December.

Detectives discovered the guy residing in Florida and secretly gathered Clanton’s DNA from a applied beer mug. That DNA matched DNA gathered from the criminal offense scene. Clanton pleaded responsible to initial-diploma murder in February.

In an job interview with detectives, he admitted to the killing, telling them he kidnapped Pruszynski at knifepoint, intending to rape her, then sure her arms at the rear of her again and drove her to the area wherever her entire body was discovered.

“Mr. Clanton describes her as staying ‘as friendly as she could,’ asking him not to hurt her,” senior deputy district legal professional Chris Wilcox instructed the court docket Wednesday. Clanton instructed Pruszynski to get on her knees, telling her she could stroll property soon after he still left, even as he geared up to destroy her.

Clanton’s legal professional, Daniel Cunny, mentioned his client’s regret for the killing has developed about the yrs, specifically soon after he turned a father, and that he pleaded responsible to the criminal offense in purchase to provide Pruszynski’s household some closure.

Slade imposed a life sentence with the likelihood of parole, as was agreed to when Clanton pleaded responsible. For the duration of sentencing, she urged Clanton to test to create on his expressed regret to are living a much better life.

“There was a poem that Helene wrote that was read by one of her friends, and it said, ‘Let us live today with every hopeful promise of tomorrow,’ ” Slade mentioned for the duration of the sentencing. “And Mr. Clanton, you get to keep having that. How you face that is up to you.”