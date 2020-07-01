Justice League’s Ray Fisher Accuses Director Joss Whedon of “Abusive” On-Set Behavior

Ray Fisher is sharing his knowledge when performing on the movie Justice League.

On Wednesday early morning, the actor took to Twitter wherever he spoke out against director Joss Whedon for his alleged habits on established of the 2017 film.

“Joss Whedon’s on-established treatment method of the forged and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and entirely unacceptable,” he alleged on Twitter. “He was enabled, in quite a few methods, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.”

Ray ongoing, “Accountability,gt;Entertainment.”

Lovers also recognized previously in the 7 days that the actor shared a movie of himself praising Joss through an look at Comedian-Con 2017 in San Diego, Calif. “Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him,” he stated at the time.

On Monday, nonetheless, Ray posted the clip with his followers and wrote, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”