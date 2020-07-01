‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Calls Joss Whedon ‘Abusive’ and ‘Unprofessional’

WENN

The Cyborg depicter seemingly has no great impact of previous Marvel helmer Joss Whedon, accusing the director who replaces Zack Snyder of misconduct in the office.

–

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher has slammed the superhero blockbuster’s fill-in director, Joss Whedon, accusing the filmmaker of “abusive” and “unprofessional” perform on established.

A working day soon after the actor publicly retracted a assertion he created about Whedon at Comedian-Con 2017, in which he referred to as the director “a great guy,” Ray, who performed Cyborg in the movie, has lashed out, revealing the moviemaker did not endear himself to forged and crew soon after having more than the venture from Zack Snyder, who was compelled to move down thanks to a family members tragedy.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable,” Fisher tweeted on Wednesday (01Jul20).

Whedon has nevertheless to remark.