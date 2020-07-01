JoJo Siwa Reveals How She Copes With “Mean” Insults From Critics

Sticks and stones.

Through Tuesday night’s Nightly Information: Youngsters Version, web feeling JoJo Siwa sat down with journalist Natalie Morales and opened up about the highs and lows of fame. Particularly, the YouTube celebrity shared how she copes with the severe criticism she faces on the web.

“I’ve heard everything under the sun about me. I’ve heard my hairline, I’ve heard I’m a baby, I’ve heard I’m a giant toddler, I’ve heard I’m a brat, I’ve heard I’m fat,” Siwa shared with Morales. “I try to respond with comedy. People will drive by the house actually and shout out very mean things. And I always come up with the funniest comebacks.”

Irrespective of her constructive responses, Siwa hinted that the criticism does get to her at periods.

She extra, “I mean, it can be hard. And it hurts, but as a person you want people to be nice and you’re never, never, ever going to please everybody.”