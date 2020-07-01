Jennifer Aniston Slams Politicization of Coronavirus Guidelines to Wear Mask in Public

WENN

After figures demonstrate that 500,000 persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19, 'The Morning Show' star urges followers to follow her lead in being healthy and safe amid the pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston is urging her Instagram followers to consider new coronavirus tips significantly by putting up a masked selfie of herself on the photograph-sharing web-site on Tuesday, June 30.

The “Friends” star then urged followers to adhere to her direct to continue to be nutritious and secure.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable, but don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down…, jobs are being lost…, healthcare workers are hitting absolute exhaustion,” she wrote beneath the photograph. “And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

The actress explained to followers she even now thinks in “the basic goodness of people,” but scolded, “There are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe.”

“People seem worried about their rights being taken away by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

"The Morning Show" star's message comes a day after figures show 500,000 persons have lost their lives around the globe due to the killer virus. A new spike in cases in the U.S. has prompted the Governors of several states to reverse re-opening measures and increase restrictions on public gatherings ahead of the upcoming Independence Day weekend (July 03-05).

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of Aniston’s adopted California, has requested every person heading out in general public to use a deal with mask at all moments.