James Wren Convicted In Deadly Double Shooting Outside Mpls. Strip Club

MINNEAPOLIS () — James Wren was convicted Tuesday in the 2019 downtown Minneapolis double capturing that killed just one person and paralyzed an additional.

Investigators say Wren, 36, received into an argument outdoors of Augie’s nightclub on Hennepin Avenue in the early early morning hrs of June 10, 2019. Officers have been referred to as about the disturbance, and arrived quickly following to listen to gunshots.

A tow truck driver witnessed Wren hearth numerous rounds at Michael Clark, 40, and a next person. Clark died from his accidents, even though the other target experienced long lasting paralysis.

Witness accounts and surveillance digital camera footage led investigators to figure out Wren originally received into an argument with the gentlemen, still left briefly, then returned with a firearm.

The jury took 3 hrs to convict him of unintended next-diploma murder and initially-diploma assault. He was acquitted of initially-diploma murder and next-diploma intentional murder. He will be sentenced on July 30, when he is predicted to get additional than 27 many years in jail.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s place of work claims Wren’s demo was the initially murder demo to be held through the COVID-19 pandemic. It lasted 15 times, and was held in a modified courtroom that authorized for social distancing.