Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Dating August Alsina Despite His Claim

In the course of his job interview with ‘The Breakfast Club’ host Angela Yee, the 27-12 months-aged singer will get candid about how a lot he enjoys equally the ‘Girls Trip’ actress and her relatives.

Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina grew to become a sizzling matter soon after the latter confessed that the two of them utilized to be relationship in the earlier and that they even acquired Will Smith‘s blessing. But now there has been speculation that the singer may well not be telling the fact as the actress’ rep denied the tale.

Webpage 6 was the one particular that attained out to the Smith family’s rep, who firmly mentioned that his assert is “absolutely not true!!” Jada herself has nevertheless to publicly split her silence on this condition.

Jada and August had been rumored to be romantically associated again in 2016 when he was viewed becoming a member of her relatives on a holiday. Individuals also suspected that his 2019 tune “Nunya” was about the “Women Vacation” actress. At that time even though, August denied that they had been relationship.

But that altered on June 30, 2020, for the duration of his job interview with Angela Yee. Talking to “The Breakfast Club” host, the 27-12 months-aged singer claimed that their romance was not a magic formula affair and that Will Smith even permitted of them. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” he explained.

August went on recalling his time with Jada, “I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody … Some people never get that in this lifetime.” He then included of the Smith relatives, “I love those people literally like my family. I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people.”

As for why he resolved to communicate up about their romance soon after so very long, August pointed out that he felt the want to provide this to gentle since it started out impacting him and his lifestyle. He explained, “It’s difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.”