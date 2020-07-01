Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina Claims That Will Smith Gave His “Blessing” for Their Relationship

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Photos, Instagram

Alsina ongoing to pour his coronary heart out, telling Yee, “I really loved a person, I experienced that. I know what that feels like and some people never get that in this lifetime, so I know that I’m completely blessed.”

As for why he stayed silent about the alleged connection, “I never want to be the person to cause confusion because I love these people,” he stated. “I really genuinely do and I have literally never been in love in that kind of a way, so much so that being intertwined in that way—walking away from it butchered me.”

He even more stated that the alleged break up “probably will be the hardest thing that I’ve ever experienced in this lifetime.”

“I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity,” Alsina stated. “If honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever—bury me an honest man.”