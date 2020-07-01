Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Dead at 32

Jordan Groggs, a member of Arizona hip hop team Injury Reserve, has handed absent at the age of 32.

The artist, who carried out underneath the name Stepa J. Groggs, died on Monday, June 29, in accordance to a tribute publish on Injury Reserve’s social media.

“REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend,” the information on the Injury Reserve Twitter account read through, introducing the dates of his beginning and demise, “(6/1/1988-6/29/2020).” A result in of demise was not shared at the time. Groggs experienced just turned 32 1 thirty day period back.

A GoFundMe has been released in honor of Groggs, which will assistance his relatives and providers.

“Groggs’s heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of,” a assertion on the GoFundMe reads. “Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their 4 youngsters Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari.”