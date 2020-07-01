Ice-T Makes Public Father-in-Law’s Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Instagram

The ‘Law and Purchase: Particular Victims Unit’ actor arrives out with the information about Coco Austin’s father just two times immediately after urging lovers to acquire the COVID-19 pandemic significantly.

–

Rapper and actor Ice-T‘s father-in-legislation has been hospitalised in Arizona with COVID-19.

The star has shared a picture of Coco Austin‘s father putting on an oxygen mask on social media.

&#13<br />

“Coco’s father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ,” Ice-T tweeted on Tuesday, two times immediately after he urged lovers to acquire coronavirus significantly.

Ice-T encourages the use of deal with mask in general public amid the COVD-19 pandemic.

“At this point, wearing a Mask in public is more of an IQ test,” he wrote.