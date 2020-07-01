Ice Cube Slaps Reporter With Cease-and-Desist for Bringing Up Old Claims He Assaulted a Rabbi

WENN

The rapper-turned-actor threatens to carry Marlow Stern of The Day-to-day Beast to court docket following the latter blasts the previous N.W.A member for allegedly purchasing his safety to conquer up a rabbi in 2015.

–

Ice Cube has taken a authorized motion in opposition to a reporter for bringing up previous statements that he assaulted a rabbi. The “Experience Together” star designed positive he was not taking part in with his risk following Marlow Stern of The Day-to-day Beast wrote an short article detailing “Ice Cube’s Long, Disturbing History of Anti-Semitism.”

In the short article, Stern wrote, “It is hard to give Ice Cube the benefit of the doubt given the fact that his anti-Semitic activities have extended beyond the realm of the internet.” He ongoing, “He’s an ardent supporter of Louis Farrakhan, one of the world’s most prominent anti-Semites, and, most troubling of all, the rapper and actor was accused in May 2015 of ordering his entourage to beat up a rabbi.”

In 2015, it was described that Ice Cube, whose genuine identify is O’Shea Jackson, purchased his safety to conquer up Rabbi P. Taras following the rabbi unintentionally bumped into the 51-12 months-previous star outside the house an elevator at the MGM Detroit resort. The rabbi submitted a $two million lawsuit in opposition to Ice Cube for assault and battery, but the previous N.W.A member denied the allegations.

As the short article received traction on social media, Ice Cube took to Twitter to strike back again at Marlow. “The statement by Marlow Stern is a f**kin lie,” he tweeted on Tuesday, June one. “I never ordered my security to beat up anybody. Get your facts straight or I’ll see you in court you a**hole.”

He afterwards posted a photograph of the reporter and wrote, “This is Marlow Stern, the punk that’s out there pushing that poison.” He afterwards shared photographs of a stop-and-desist letter resolved to the journalist, demanding a retraction of the short article. “Don’t play with me,” he warned Marlow. “This is just phase one.”

Ice Cube is a recognized supporter of the Country of Islam and its chief Louis Farrakhan. He not long ago battled CNN host Jack Tapper’s assert that Louis is a “vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist,” telling the information anchor to “enjoy [his] mouth.”