‘I love this country’: Brazilian cowboy nears end of epic horse ride in Calgary

Filipe Masetti Leite stops for a split from yet another prolonged working day in the saddle on his calendar year-prolonged trek encountering bugs, bears, buffalo and terrible climate.

The Brazilian cowboy, 33, who grew up in Canada and wishes to develop into a Canadian citizen, is to end his three,400-kilometre journey by horse from Alaska to Calgary on Friday. The 2020 Calgary Stampede, established to commence the identical working day, was cancelled because of to COVID-19.

Even with the cancellation, Masetti Leite was named the event’s formal parade marshal. He is to be greeted by an escort of Stampede officers and Mounties on horseback, who will then ride with him to a modest ceremony at the city’s Stampede grounds.

“I’m sad to say goodbye to my ponies, but other than that I’m looking forward to getting to Calgary and having a beer,” Masetti Leite claims with a giggle even though stopped this 7 days on a desolate street largely utilised by campers and logging vehicles about 120 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

Gentle rain drips from the brim of his white cowboy hat as dim clouds transfer overhead.

Masetti Leite claims he has prevented travelling on main highways considering that he established out from Anchorage in May possibly 2019, switching in between his two horses named Smoky and Mack.

It truly is not his initially journey as a prolonged rider, a time period utilised for an equestrian who has long gone far more than one,600 ongoing kilometres in a one journey.

He protected about 16,000 kilometres using from Calgary to his parents’ residence of Espirito Santo do Pinhal, Sao Paulo in between 2012 and 2014. In 2016, he rode seven,350 kilometres from Brazil to Patagonia.

Masetti Leite, who moved with his loved ones to Calgary when he was 9, later on grew up in Toronto. He claims he was influenced to develop into a prolonged rider by Aime Tschiffely, a Swiss faculty instructor who rode 16,000 kilometres by yourself from Buenos Aires to New York Town in 1925 and wrote about his activities.

Masetti Leite has also documented his travels and prepared the e book “Long Ride Home: Guts and Guns and Grizzlies, 800 Days Through the Americas in a Saddle.”

Proudly sporting a Canadian flag on the suitable arm of his black bomber jacket, Masetti Leite claims most men and women never comprehend he just isn’t a Canadian citizen. He claims his loved ones used a long time in the past for citizenship for humanitarian factors but have been denied.

“It’s the hardest part of my life,” he claims, wiping absent tears. “It was like a punch to the gut.”

Would not be his very last ride

He claims he feels Canadian.

“I love this country so much. I’ve been a man without a country for years sir. It’s a total identity crisis.”

Masetti Leite claims this prolonged ride into Calgary will be his very last.

“I started doing this because I didn’t want to do the mundane and now this has become mundane,” he claims.

“I crossed a grizzly bear the other day and I wasn’t even scared. And you know what? I’ve got to call it quits. This is not normal.”