How Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Helped Tracy Tutor Realize She Needed a Divorce

Continuing on this subject matter, the true estate maven described how looking at the demonstrate aided “mirror” what she by now understood in her coronary heart.

“At that point, I was ready to make that decision and I think he was too,” she mentioned. “And I think looking back it was probably, even though he was so mad at me for wanting to do the show, the best decision for us.”

In December 2017, it was documented that Tutor submitted for divorce right after about 14 several years of relationship.

Nevertheless, as Tutor highlighted on the podcast, she was with Maltas, with whom she shares daughters Juliet and Scarlett, for virtually 18 several years. Hence, she does not look at her divorce as a failure.