Hot Boyz’s Turk in Hot Water for Saying Trump Is Better Than Obama

The hip-hop star normally takes to his social media account to say that Trump’s Administration has completed far more for the black local community than Obama’s Administration.

Taking into consideration how Donald Trump treats the minority, it really is only normal that any black men and women who voice their help for POTUS will be fulfilled with backlash. The most up-to-date case in point of that is Turk, a member of hip-hop team Hot Boyz. The rapper not too long ago took to social media to submit a controversial assertion indicating that Trump has completed greater than Barack Obama.

He mentioned in all-caps, “TRUMPA ADMINISTRATION HAS DONE MORE FOR BLACK’S THAN OBAMAS ADMINISTRATION AND I’LL CHALLENGE ANYONE TO ARGUE THAT.” Turk also included the hashtag, “Big Thuggin” in his submit.

Shortly right after he produced the submit general public, men and women commenced to assault him as they argued that Trump in no way did anything at all for the black local community. “What has trump done for black ppl directly the answer is Nothing. No one is saving us we must save us. N****s don’t even have a life insurance policy but be talking down on Obama. I can’t stand it,” a single mentioned. Somebody else echoed, “Trump has done nothing for blacks, lets go legislation for legislation. I’m wit it.”

“He ain’t did s**t for us he did it for them they just had to include us cause they ain’t wanna hear our mouths wit all that equality s**t,” yet another wrote, with a single far more man or woman telling Turk, “If you are going to say something this ignorant, deliver it with context.” That similar person also pointed out that “Obama spent his 8 years fighting against a republican majority congress. A lot of things he attempted to push out got pushed back so don’t sit here and pretend that he tried to do nothing.”

“Boy you really starving for attention!!!! Time to get a real job homie..” yet another commented, although an individual mentioned, “The only thing Trump did was give us stimulus check… The house and Senate did dat not him. He did not come up with day idea.”

Even with indicating that he would problem anybody who argued with his viewpoint, Turk has but to reply to any of them.