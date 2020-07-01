Hong Kong’s Security Law Brings the Beijing Treatment

Soon after the Chinese legislature unanimously handed the countrywide stability legislation that would suppress cost-free speech and protests in Hong Kong, my original imagined was, “Is Hong Kong just like Beijing now?”

The initial I felt that Hong Kong was turning into like Beijing was in the spring of 2017. I experienced been invited to lunch with Chan Kin-gentleman, a professor at the Chinese College of Hong Kong and a co-founder of the 2014 Occupy Central protests, which grew to become recognized as the Umbrella Motion.

Only times prior to, he experienced been billed more than his function in the professional-democracy protests. We sat in the backyard of a dim sum cafe, dealing with a stunning bay in the New Territories location of Hong Kong. Bougainvillea was blooming about us. Mr. Chan talked about how he was making ready himself bodily and psychologically for lifetime in jail.

It was déjà vu for me. I’d experienced numerous comparable discussions with folks in Beijing more than the many years. Like Mr. Chan, they had been intellectuals who aspired to carry democracy, liberty and justice to China. Like Mr. Chan, they grew to become thorns in the government’s facet simply because they talked about, wrote about or structured routines to go after people beliefs.