Hong Kong’s New Weapon Against Protesters: A Purple Warning Flag

Just hrs immediately after China imposed its difficult new nationwide safety legislation on Hong Kong, the city’s law enforcement pressure deployed a new weapon in its working struggle with protesters: a purple flag warning demonstrators that shouting specific slogans or carrying banners could now carry legal fees.

The city’s law enforcement pressure has frequently applied distinct flags in its yearlong battles with protesters — black banners to alert of the imminent firing of tear fuel and pink flags to sign that a failure to quit advancing would be fulfilled with pressure.

But the work of the latest flag was a shock for how speedily it was launched, and mirrored the force’s aggressiveness in cracking down on carry out that only a working day previously was not unlawful.

The flag warned protesters versus “displaying flags or banners/chanting slogans/or conducting yourselves with an intent such as secession or subversion, which may constitute offenses” underneath the new legislation. “You may be arrested and prosecuted,” it read through.