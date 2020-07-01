Hong Kong’s New Weapon Against Protesters: A Purple Warning Flag

Just hrs immediately after China imposed its difficult new nationwide safety legislation on Hong Kong, the city’s law enforcement pressure deployed a new weapon in its working struggle with protesters: a purple flag warning demonstrators that shouting specific slogans or carrying banners could now carry legal fees.
The city’s law enforcement pressure has frequently applied distinct flags in its yearlong battles with protesters — black banners to alert of the imminent firing of tear fuel and pink flags to sign that a failure to quit advancing would be fulfilled with pressure.
But the work of the latest flag was a shock for how speedily it was launched, and mirrored the force’s aggressiveness in cracking down on carry out that only a working day previously was not unlawful.
The flag warned protesters versus “displaying flags or banners/chanting slogans/or conducting yourselves with an intent such as secession or subversion, which may constitute offenses” underneath the new legislation. “You may be arrested and prosecuted,” it read through.
The idea of Hong Kong independence has extended been a 3rd rail for the Chinese federal government, but until finally the introduction of the new legislation, the authorities had been considerably much more limited in their potential to quell demonstrations.
At the top of the professional-democracy protests in the town final yr, one particular of the primary chants was “Hong Kong independence is the only way out.” The new nationwide safety legislation will take immediate goal at these kinds of sentiments, with sentences of up to lifestyle in jail for these located responsible of any violations.
The law enforcement had been not just fast to unfurl their new flag, but to make use of the new legislation at midday they introduced on Twitter that they experienced manufactured their initial arrest underneath the new policies, accusing a male, who was not publicly determined, of exhibiting a Hong Kong independence flag.
By the finish of Wednesday, the law enforcement explained they experienced arrested much more than 300 men and women in the course of the day’s protests, accusing them of crimes ranging from illegal assembly, disorderly carry out and “furious driving.” 9 of these men and women had been accused of violating the new nationwide safety legislation.
Tiffany Could contributed reporting.