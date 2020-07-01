Hong Kong police make first arrests under new security law

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police created the first arrests Wednesday under a new countrywide security law imposed by China’s central governing administration, as 1000’s of persons defied tear fuel and pepper pellets to protest versus the contentious go on the anniversary of the previous British colony’s handover to Chinese rule.

Law enforcement mentioned 10 persons had been arrested under the law, which include a person with a Hong Kong independence flag and a female keeping a indication exhibiting the British flag and contacting for Hong Kong’s independence — all violations of the law that took result Tuesday night time. Other folks had been detained for possessing products advocating independence.

Hong Kong police mentioned on Fb that they arrested some 370 persons on a variety of fees, which include illegal assembly, possession of weapons and violating the new law, which was imposed in a go observed as Beijing’s boldest action nevertheless to erase the authorized firewall involving the semi-autonomous territory and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Get together technique.

The law, imposed next anti-governing administration protests in Hong Kong final calendar year, helps make secessionist, subversive, or terrorist routines unlawful, as effectively as international intervention in the city’s inside affairs. Any man or woman getting component in routines this kind of as shouting slogans or keeping up banners and flags contacting for the city’s independence is violating the law no matter of regardless of whether violence is utilized.

The most severe offenders, this kind of as all those considered to be masterminds driving these routines, could acquire a greatest punishment of existence imprisonment. Lesser offenders could acquire jail conditions of up to a few many years, quick-phrase detention or restriction.

Wednesday’s arrests arrived as 1000’s took to the streets on the 23rd anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997. For the first time, police banned this year’s yearly march. Protesters shouted slogans, lambasted police and held up indications condemning the Chinese governing administration and the new security law.

Some protesters established fires in Hong Kong’s fashionable searching district, Causeway Bay, even though other individuals pulled bricks from sidewalks and scattered road blocks throughout streets in an endeavor to impede targeted traffic. To disperse protesters, police shot pepper spray and pepper balls, as effectively as deployed drinking water cannons and tear fuel during the working day.

Hong Kong’s chief strongly endorsed the new law in a speech marking the anniversary of the handover of the territory — formally referred to as the Hong Kong Unique Administrative Area.

“The enactment of the national law is regarded as the most significant development in the relationship between the central authorities and the HKSAR since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland,” main govt Carrie Lam mentioned in a speech, next a flag-boosting ceremony and the actively playing of China’s countrywide anthem.

“It is also an essential and timely decision for restoring stability in Hong Kong,” she mentioned.

A professional-democracy political get together, The League of Social Democrats, arranged a protest march for the duration of the flag-boosting ceremony. About a dozen contributors chanted slogans echoing calls for from protesters final calendar year for political reform and an investigation into accusations of police abuse.

The law’s passage Tuesday additional blurs the difference involving the authorized techniques of Hong Kong, which preserved elements of British law right after the 1997 handover, and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Get together technique. Critics say the law efficiently finishes the “one country, two systems” framework under which Hong Kong was promised a higher diploma of autonomy.

Britain’s international secretary, Dominic Raab, advised reporters Wednesday the law “is a clear and serious violation” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the arrangement that paved the way for the previous British colony’s handover to Chinese rule.

The law specifically targets some of the steps of anti-governing administration protesters final calendar year, which integrated assaults on governing administration places of work and police stations, hurt to subway stations and the shutdown of the city’s intercontinental airport. Functions of vandalism versus governing administration services or general public transit can be prosecuted as subversion or terrorism.

Professional-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo mentioned in a information convention that the security laws does not observe the rule of law and is a dire warning to the totally free push.

“This would tell you that they want not just to get us, but to intimidate us into inaction, into a catatonic state,” Mo mentioned.

Hong Kong’s police power mentioned they would contemplate any flag or banner elevated by protesters contacting for Hong Kong’s separation from China to be unlawful as effectively as an expressions of assistance for independence for Tibet, Xinjiang or the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan that China statements as its very own.

Law enforcement will use a new purple flag to alert protesters if they show banners or shout slogans that may well represent a criminal offense under the law.

Worries have also been elevated about the destiny of important opposition figures, some of whom have by now been billed for getting component in protests, as effectively as the disqualification of candidates for Legislative Council elections scheduled for September.

In Beijing, the govt deputy director of the Cabinet’s Hong Kong affairs business office, Zhang Xiaoming, mentioned Hong Kong persons are authorized to criticize the ruling Communist Get together but are not able to change all those grievances “into actions.”

“What happened recently in Hong Kong has shown a deviation from the right track of the ‘one country, two systems’ (framework),” Zhang advised reporters Wednesday. “To some extent, we made this law in order to correct the deviation … to pull it closer to ‘one-country.’”

Universities, social teams, media stores, internet websites and other individuals will be monitored and their countrywide security consciousness will be elevated, in accordance to the law, even though the central governing administration will have authority about the routines of international non-governmental companies and media stores in Hong Kong.

The law claims central governing administration bodies in Hong Kong will acquire about in “complicated cases” and when there is a severe menace to countrywide security. Regional authorities are barred from interfering with central governing administration bodies functioning in Hong Kong even though they are carrying out their responsibilities.

Safety laws was mandated under Hong Kong’s neighborhood structure, but an previously endeavor to go it in the city’s legislative human body in 2003 was shelved due to the fact of large general public opposition. Beijing eventually made the decision to circumvent the Hong Kong legislature and have the law handed Tuesday by the Standing Committee of the Nationwide People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament.

President Xi Jinping signed a presidential buy placing the law into result, and it has been extra to the Simple Regulation, Hong Kong’s structure.

The law’s passage arrives right after Hong Kong’s legislature in early June authorized a contentious monthly bill producing it unlawful to insult the Chinese countrywide anthem.

On Wednesday, Raab, the British international secretary, introduced the British isles would increase residency legal rights for up to three million Hong Kong citizens qualified for British Nationwide Abroad passports to 5 many years from the latest 6-thirty day period restrict. Immediately after 5 many years, they could utilize for settled position and then utilize for citizenship 12 months afterwards.

The U.S. is transferring to stop particular trade conditions presented to the territory. The Trump administration has also mentioned it will bar protection exports to Hong Kong and will shortly demand licenses for the sale of products that have the two civilian and navy employs.

The U.S. Congress has also moved to impose sanctions on persons considered related to political repression in Hong Kong, which include police officers.

China has mentioned it will impose visa limits on People it sees as interfering about Hong Kong.

U.S. Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo denounced the menace of a visa ban as a indication of “how Beijing refuses to take responsibility for its own choices” and mentioned the law’s adoption “destroys the territory’s autonomy and one of China’s greatest achievements.”

Beijing’s “paranoia and fear of its own people’s aspirations have led it to eviscerate the very foundation of the territory’s success,” Pompeo mentioned in a assertion.

Taiwan on Wednesday opened an business office to aid migration from Hong Kong.

___

AP video clip journalist Johnson Lai in Taipei and producer Wayne Zhang in Beijing contributed to this report.