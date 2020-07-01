Here’s Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand Amid Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are good—but not engagement prepared great.

Just times immediately after celebrating her birthday with a pink-themed bash, rumors commenced to unfold that the Maintaining Up With the Kardashians star could be engaged to Tristan. It also failed to support that Khloe was sporting a huge piece of bling on that finger even though celebrating with relatives and quite near close friends.

When a resource states issues are “going very well” amongst the pair, these two are not engaged.

“Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes,” an insider shared with E! Information. “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.”

Our insider ongoing, “Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change. She isn’t getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True.”