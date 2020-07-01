Heather Dubrow Applauds Daughter Max for Coming Out as Bisexual

Instagram

Prior to this, the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ alum discusses the backlash that she been given immediately after publishing a photograph of nine-12 months-previous daughter Coco donning a tuxedo to a official party as a substitute of a costume.

Heather Dubrow is a supportive mom. The previous “The Authentic Housewives of Orange County” star exhibits assistance to her 16-12 months-previous daughter Maximillia a.k.a. Max as she made a decision to arrive out as bisexual on Tuesday, June 30 which took place to be the final working day of Satisfaction Thirty day period.

Getting to her Instagram account, Max produced the large announcement. “I always knew i was bi, i just thought it was bipolar,” she wrote together with a photograph of her posing with a rainbow flag although sitting down outdoor in the grass.

Heather reposted her daughter’s article on her personal web page. “I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother,” the 51-12 months-previous fact star shared. In reaction to the loving shout-out, Max wrote in the remark part, “HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world.”

Prior to this, Heather mentioned the backlash that she been given immediately after publishing a photograph of nine-12 months-previous daughter Coco donning a tuxedo to a official party as a substitute of a costume. “So for me, I have four children and they are all very, very different, and my job as a parent is to create healthy, functioning, independent humans,” Heather advised Amusement Tonight in February.

“Whether those humans are straight, gay, bi, trans, they like to wear girls clothes, boys clothes, gender-neutral clothes, I don’t care. That does not fall within what I am talking about,” she extra. “They need to be healthy, functioning, happy humans and I really think that Terry and I — we are not perfect parents — but I think we are doing a pretty good job.”

“So, when I post about Coco, she is just my daughter. I don’t think about the fact that she is wearing a suit, not wearing a suit, that she likes to wear ‘boys’ clothes, whatever that is. I do think it is sad, some of the comments that we get back on social media. But, you know what? That is not my job to change everyone. I am in charge of my four humans, and we are walking a good path,” she concluded.