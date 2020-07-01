Guy Sebastian’s former manager Titus Day arrested over alleged $1.15m fraud

Law enforcement stated inquiries experienced discovered a variety of frauds allegedly fully commited among December 2013 and April 2020.

Day has been taken to Waverley Law enforcement Station and is predicted to be billed with fraud-connected crimes.

Day and Sebastian labored jointly for additional than 11 many years and parted strategies in November 2017.

“After 12 great years together I’m very sad to be losing Guy as a client,” Day stated in a assertion at the .

“But he is a wonderful talent and a good person, so I wish him well in everything he does.”