Grimes Is Trending On Twitter Because Her Reflection Appears In A Picture She Took Of Kanye West And Elon Musk

Grimes’ lewks stole the pic!
On Wednesday, Kanye West shared a photo on Twitter of himself posing together with Elon Musk, captioned, “When you go to your boys [sic] home and you are each putting on orange.”
But alternatively of concentrating their focus on the gentlemen and their deficiency of COVID-19 safety measures, you will find an individual else in the photo who folks grew to become fixated on: Grimes.
Grimes finished up trending on Twitter due to the fact folks could not get more than her cameo in this photo:
Some jokingly identified as out the gentlemen for acquiring Grimes just take this uncomfortable photo:
Other people pictured Grimes interacting with Kim Kardashian:
Individually, would’ve beloved to see Elon or Kanye just take a photo of Grimes and Kim paying out time jointly. Ah, to be a fly on the wall for the duration of this hangout…
Each day
Maintain up with the most recent everyday excitement with the Each day publication!