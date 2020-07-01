Grimes Is Trending On Twitter Because Her Reflection Appears In A Picture She Took Of Kanye West And Elon Musk

Grimes’ lewks stole the pic!

On Wednesday, Kanye West shared a photo on Twitter of himself posing together with Elon Musk, captioned, “When you go to your boys [sic] home and you are each putting on orange.”

But alternatively of concentrating their focus on the gentlemen and their deficiency of COVID-19 safety measures, you will find an individual else in the photo who folks grew to become fixated on: Grimes.


Grimes

Grimes’ reflection seems on the glass powering them, demonstrating her seeking ridiculously amazing for an individual who is the photographer.

Grimes finished up trending on Twitter due to the fact folks could not get more than her cameo in this photo:

entirely disregarding you each to glance at grimes in the window reflection using the pic https://t.co/INmkvCHg6k

Grime has a better pose and outfit than both of them she isn't even in front of the camera

Some jokingly identified as out the gentlemen for acquiring Grimes just take this uncomfortable photo:

Other people pictured Grimes interacting with Kim Kardashian:

Individually, would’ve beloved to see Elon or Kanye just take a photo of Grimes and Kim paying out time jointly. Ah, to be a fly on the wall for the duration of this hangout…

