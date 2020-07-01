Google postpones US office reopening to September as virus cases spike – Latest News

Alphabet Inc’s Google explained late it was delaying the reopening of its U.S. workplaces by about two months due to the fact of a surge in the amount of coronavirus cases in some states.

All of Google’s U.S. workplaces will now keep on being shut at the very least until finally Sept. seven, Google spokeswoman Katherine Williams informed Reuters.

Google explained in late May possibly it would reopen structures in a lot more towns at about 10% of their capability starting July six and scale it up to 30% in September, if circumstances permitted.

Williams verified a Bloomberg report that cited an inside memo to staff despatched by a Google government.

“For all of you that are working from home, please continue to do so unless you are told otherwise by your manager,” Chris Rackow, Google’s vice president of world-wide protection, explained in the memo.

“We don’t expect this guidance to change until Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day) at the earliest,” Rackow wrote, including that the latest increase in coronavirus cases in the United States demonstrates that “COVID-19 is still very much alive”.

The progress will come as coronavirus cases in June a lot more than doubled in 14 U.S. states, such as California, Florida and Texas, a Reuters investigation on Tuesday confirmed.

Nationally, cases rose by at the very least 46% and fatalities greater by 21% through the thirty day period.

On Tuesday by yourself, new U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by a lot more than 47,000, in accordance to a Reuters tally, the largest just one-working day spike due to the fact the start off of the pandemic that has claimed practically 510,000 life around the world.

