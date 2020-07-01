Get to Know the Lore Before Zak Bagans Opens the Dybbuk Box on Ghost Adventures: Quarantine

one. “The Dybbuk Box is a vintage wine cabinet that is said to house a malicious spirit known in Jewish mythology as a ‘dybbuk.’ A dybbuk is an evil possessing spirit believed to be the dislocated soul of a dead person.”

two. “The Dybbuk Box is thought to be the world’s most haunted item. It even motivated the 2012 horror movie The Possession.”

three. “Ghost Adventures star and paranormal investigator Zak Bagans obtained the box for his Las Vegas Haunted Museum soon soon after its arrival, mysterious protruding holes commenced to surface in the partitions close to the artifact as if one thing was hoping to crack out from inside the show. Because it has been on screen, Bagans, the museum employees and site visitors have seasoned black shadows, fainting, thoughts of illness, anger, stress and much more.”