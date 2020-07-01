Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks on Russian Samsung website

As we in close proximity to the potential launch day of the upcoming telephones in the Samsung Galaxy Note line, the Russian Samsung website has posted photographs of what is assumed to be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
The cellphone is in a truly eye-catching ‘Mystic Bronze’ color plan in accordance to the leak. The S-Pen is the very same color as effectively, and to me, it would make it glance like a considerably a lot more classy fountain pen.
The style and design matches earlier leaks of the Note 20 with its triple-lens style and design and rectangular digital camera bump.
Unfourtantly the Russian website only shared pictures of the cellphone, so we’re nonetheless unclear about what form of spec’s Samsung is packing inside of this calendar year. As of the time of creating, the two pictures are nonetheless on the website, but leaker Max Weinbach has posted photographs on Twitter of all the leaked cellphone to make it less complicated.
To get the two pictures to look on the website, you will need to resize your browser window. Possessing a tall window reveals the tall cellphone when stretching the window out would make the other impression look.
Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It appears to be like excellent! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July one, 2020
Individually, I have often been a supporter of the big and blocky styling Samsung applies to the Note lineup and this year’s telephones appear to be to just take that to the upcoming amount.
Supply: Samsung Russia