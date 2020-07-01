Fox News fires anchor Ed Henry after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News Channel has abruptly terminated anchor Ed Henry after a previous co-employee accused him of what the community explained as “sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago.”

In accordance to a memo despatched to workers on Wednesday early morning, an legal professional symbolizing a previous Fox staff despatched a criticism to the community past Thursday. The community responded by suspending Henry, taking away him from the air, and launching an unbiased investigation.

“Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace claimed in the memo.

Henry, 48, who joined Fox from CNN in 2011, was named co-anchor of the early morning information exhibit “America’s Newsroom” in December, internet hosting the a few-hour day-to-day exhibit along with Sandra Smith. He will be changed with “rotating news anchors” right up until his substitution is selected.

Smith, showing solo Wednesday early morning, introduced Henry’s firing in a short on-air assertion. She explained to viewers that Scott and Wallace “emphasized that we will continue to strive to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

It seems to be a 2nd offense for Henry, who was off the air for almost 4 months in 2016 after In Contact journal posted textual content messages among him and a Las Vegas hostess and stripper with whom he was alleged to have experienced a 10-thirty day period extramarital affair. Fox insiders say that the most current allegations are unrelated to the 2016 a single, which prompted Fox to reassign him from the White Household to nationwide politics.

He is a veteran Washington reporter, possessing put in 8 yrs masking Capitol Hill for Roll Contact and then becoming a member of CNN in 2006 as a correspondent. He grew to become the network’s White Household correspondent two yrs later on, and stayed on that conquer when he jumped to Fox News. He also served a expression as president of the White Household Correspondents’ Affiliation.

On “America’s Newsroom,” he experienced changed Invoice Hemmer, who took more than for Shepard Smith as the network’s three p.m. information host. Fox staffers claimed Wednesday that the newsroom was stunned and shocked by the announcement of his firing.

The previous colleague who accused Henry of sexual misconduct is represented by legal professional Douglas Wigdor, who has represented girls in a range of large-profile discrimination and sexual harassment situations, which include 20 girls who have leveled problems more than their cure when performing at Fox and many who created allegations in opposition to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Wigdor also briefly represented Tara Reade, the previous Senate staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, a cost Biden categorically denied Wigdor stopped symbolizing her after a lot less than two months.

Wigdor claimed on Wednesday that he is “not presently at liberty to share any further information” about the declare in opposition to Henry.

In the memo, Fox restated the company’s plan on these kinds of misconduct: “Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination. We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

In July 2016, then-Fox News chairman Roger Ailes still left the community after an exterior investigation that was introduced after previous anchor Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment. The network’s most important star, conservative commentator Invoice O’Reilly, was fired in 2017 after revelations that he experienced settled 5 misconduct allegations for additional than $40 million, settlements partly compensated by Fox by itself. Eric Bolling, a co-host of “The Five” dialogue method, departed Fox later on that similar yr amid allegations that he despatched lewd images to co-staff.

By Wednesday early morning, Fox News Channel taken out Henry’s biography web page.

The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi contributed to this report.

