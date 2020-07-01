Fat Joe to Discuss Hispanic Arts With John Leguizamo During Virtual Summit

WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza

Rapper Residente, actor Luis Guzman and civil legal rights activist Dolores Huerta will also be amongst the visitor speakers for the working day-extended NGL Collective #UnidosTogether function.

Fat Joe kicks off July by headining John Leguizamo‘s “virtual summit” to go over the Hispanic arts.

The rapper will be part of the Latino tastemakers and influencers, who will be aspect of the working day-extended NGL Collective #UnidosTogether function, which starts at 12 P.M. ET on Wednesday, July 01.

In the meantime, rocker Gavin Rossdale will be exhibiting off his culinary abilities in advance of America’s Independence Working day weekend as aspect of a Zoom meeting, titled “What’s Cooking With Gavin Rossdale”.

Indicator in in this article and get cooking from two pm ET.

Other Wednesday livestream highlights include things like: