Fans Convinced Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Secretly Engaged Because of This

WENN/Instar/Apega

Quarantining collectively might reignite passionate spark involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The previous enthusiasts, who share daughter Genuine collectively, lifted people’s eyebrows immediately after the Tv set star was noticed putting on a large rock on her ring finger that a lot of thought to be a engagement ring.

In a single of pictures taken at her 36th birthday on Saturday, June 27, the “Trying to keep Up with the Kardashians” star was observed flashing a big ring on her finger. Fans took detect the diamond ring and rapidly assumed that it may imply that Khloe was secretly engaged to his ex and infant daddy Tristan Thompson.

“Can we talk about that huge rock on her finger please,” a admirer wrote in the remark area. “We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrr,” an individual else extra.

Even though Khloe has however to handle the speculations, she took to her Instagram Tales to thank her household and close friends which includes Tristan, Kylie Jenner, get together planner Mindy Weiss, florist Jeff Leatham and her assistant Alexa Okyle. “Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!” She went on to produce, “You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR. I love you.”

Khloe and Tristan break up in February 2019 next the Cleveland Cavalier player’s dishonest scandal with Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. The pair are now striving to preserve a healthier co-parenting romance for their daughter, prompting reconciliation rumors to arise.

“Khloe has made it clear she’s not interested in being back with Tristan or dating anyone,” a resource earlier explained of the Fantastic American Denims founder. “They’re very close and great co-parents, but that’s it. They’re not hooking up, they don’t act like a couple but love one another very much. Khloe said recently she doesn’t see herself getting back with Tristan. She’s in a great place and working out a ton and taking care of herself. She’s looking and feeling the best she ever has.”