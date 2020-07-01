Fans are upset with Crysis Remaster’s graphics, so Crytek is delaying the game

When Crytek declared that a remaster for the initial Crysis would start this 12 months, followers ended up energized to see how a lot the game’s famous graphics would boost — but a leaked trailer has still left so several followers dissatisfied with the graphical improvements that Crytek has now pushed the game’s launch by many months.

A trailer demonstrating some gameplay and a July 23rd launch day was leaked on YouTube, and the visuals still left a terrible style in some fan’s mouths. Many commented how the game’s graphics remained substantially unchanged from the 2007 initial one particular lover even stated the remaster “looks like original Crysis but with the lowest settings.”

You can choose for oneself if the game seems to be far too very similar to a 10+ 12 months-outdated game:

Crysis, a sci-fi initially-particular person shooter sequence at first unveiled on Computer, PS3, and Xbox 360, was praised for its graphical design and style and remained a benchmark for folks seeking to examination the electrical power of their gaming Computer builds. (Its graphical fidelity warranted a meme which is even now heading 10 yrs afterwards.) So, when Crytek agreed to remaster the game with “high-quality textures and improved art assets,” and still would also inexplicably move the “can-it-run-Crysis” examination on a Nintendo Change, we absolutely perked up our ears.

Crytek acknowledged the leaks and the dissatisfied followers by promising to function on the game a little bit far more. “This more time right up until launch will enable us to get Crysis Remastered up to the Computer and console-breaking typical you have occur to assume from Crysis game titles,” Crytek stated in a assertion on Wednesday.

In the game market, it is not unusual for game titles to be delayed when or even several periods, while it is unusual to hold off a game thanks to backlash from followers. Crysis Remaster’s hold off mirrors a very similar go produced by the movie market final 12 months when Paramount pushed back again the launch day for the movie adaption of Sonic The Hedgehog immediately after it been given backlash with regards to the design and style of the titular blue hedgehog.