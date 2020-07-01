Facebook’s light VR headset prototype looks more like a pair of sunglasses

Modern-day digital fact (VR) headsets typically truly feel really cumbersome and weighty when you are essentially sporting them.
Fb is searching to make that significantly less of an challenge with a new light-weight VR headset prototype, in accordance to a study paper designed by the company’s ‘Reality Labs.’
The lighter layout looks more like a pair of sunglasses when in comparison to the goggle-like appear of latest headsets like the Rift S, which is created by Fb-owned corporation Oculus.
Fb expects the layout will seem in long run substantial-functionality AR/VR units. The headset works by using a marginally thicker screen than what is observed in a common smartphone.
The eyeglasses function a resolution of one,200 x one,600 pixels and a subject-of-look at which is both a 93-diploma circle or a 92-by-69-diploma rectangle.
Fb is a chief in the VR market place with its Oculus headsets, which it obtained again in 2014 for $two.three billion USD (about $three.14 billion CAD).
The paper notes that the system would produce a superior light-weight VR headset encounter than Microsoft’s HoloLens two and the Magic Leap. It stays to be witnessed if which is accurate, but the paper does notice that people two AR headests are confined by a 40-diploma look at.
Of program, retain in intellect that this paper is designed by Fb, so naturally the corporation would like to paint its possess prototype in a optimistic light.
Picture credit rating: Fb Investigation
Resource: Fb Investigation By means of: VentureBeat