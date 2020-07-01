Ex-wife of ‘Da Vinci Code’ author Dan Brown alleges he led a double life

BOSTON (AP) — The ex-spouse of “The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown has submitted a lawsuit alleging the male regarded for crafting about conspiracies and key societies led a double life throughout their relationship that provided a tryst with a Dutch horse coach and other affairs.

In her lawsuit submitted Monday in New Hampshire, Blythe Brown also claimed credit rating for inspiring considerably of his get the job done and coming up with the premise for “The Da Vinci Code.” She also alleged that Brown hid scores of foreseeable future initiatives well worth “millions” from her, such as a tv collection as nicely as a children’s guide because of out in September.

The most explosive allegations, even so, are the extramarital affairs. Describing Brown’s habits as “unlawful and egregious,” Brown stated she only realized about it following the pair divorced in 2019 following 21 yrs of relationship.

She accuses the finest-promoting author of secretly diverting money to shell out for items to an unnamed horse coach, such as a number of Friesian horses and funding for his lover’s horse coaching company. She alleges the “illegal behavior” took spot in New Hampshire, Europe and the Caribbean.

“Dan has lived a proverbial life of lies for at least the past six years, seeming to be the epitome of a world-famous novelist leading a simple life in his home state of New Hampshire, while in reality he was something quite different,” the lawsuit statements. “For years, Dan has secretly removed substantial funds from his and Blythe’s hard-earned marital assets to conduct sordid, extra-marital affairs with women — one half his age — and to pursue a clandestine life.”

Dan Brown, in a assertion, stated he was “stunned” by the allegations and named the criticism “written without regard for the truth.” He stated he under no circumstances misled his ex-spouse on their funds throughout their divorce and that she finished up with fifty percent their holdings following they divorced.

“For reasons known only to her and possibly her lawyer, Blythe Brown has created through this suit a fictional and vindictive account of aspects of our marriage designed to hurt and embarrass me,” Brown stated in a assertion Tuesday.

Blythe Brown, a horse fanatic who is concerned in horse and carriage driving competitions, insisted she was only submitting the lawsuit to stand up for herself and assert her “self-worth.”

“We worked so hard together, struggling to build something meaningful. With great success came our promises to each other that we would not let it change us or our life together,” she stated in a assertion Tuesday. “I don’t recognize the man that Dan has become. It is time to reveal his deceit and betrayal. After so much pain, it is time for truth. It is time to right these wrongs.”

Brown, a New Hampshire indigenous, has experienced a string of bestsellers but is finest regarded for “The Da Vinci Code,” a puzzle-stuffed thriller that released visitors to the idea that Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene have been married with youngsters. The plot outraged church officers and students.

In her lawsuit, Blythe Brown portrayed herself as inspiring Brown to give up songwriting following the pair satisfied in 1990 and recognizing his “unlimited potential as a writer of fiction.” She also alleges she served craft critical themes and concepts for several of his guides, “served as lead researcher, first-line editor, and critic, and was Dan’s literary partner in the fullest sense.”

“Indeed, Blythe and Dan formed a partnership in the literary world that was to last for nearly thirty years, taking them places that they could never have imagined,” in accordance to the lawsuit, in which she seeks unspecified damages.

Brown stated he generally acknowledged his ex-wife’s contributions.

“The allegation that I failed to fairly acknowledge the literary contributions of my former wife is wrong,” he stated.

In the course of a 2006 demo in opposition to the publisher of the “The Da Vinci Code,” the court docket read how Blythe Brown was an necessary contributor to his million-promoting historic thriller. Two authors unsuccessfully sued, declaring that Brown “appropriated the architecture” of their guide in a substantial-profile London court docket situation.

In accordance to witness statements and court docket testimony, Blythe Brown led the enormous exploration hard work, equipped plenty of notes and tips and supplied an a must have “female perspective” for a guide immersed in “the sacred feminine.”

