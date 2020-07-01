Ex Scottish Labour candidate Angela Feeney says staying in party was like being in an ‘abusive relationship’

A previous Scottish Labour candidate has in contrast staying in the party to being in an “abusive relationship”.

Remaining winger Angela Feeney, who give up Labour in March, also claimed to have been bullied by colleagues.

She also blasted her previous party for blocking the “right” to have a 2nd independence referendum.





Get all the best Scottish politics information despatched straight to your Inbox by signing up to our Politics publication. We include Holyrood, Westminster and nearby councils, with a present emphasis on how our governments are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. To indicator up, basically enter your e-mail handle into the pink box in the vicinity of the best of this report. Alternatively, you can go to our publication indicator up-centre. After you are there, enter your e-mail handle and pick out Politics and any other Every day Report newsletters that are of curiosity.

Feeney, who is a councillor in North Lanarkshire, was the Labour candidate in Motherwell and Wishaw in 2017 and once more in December.

A supporter of previous chief Jeremy Corbyn, she still left the party amid a row above not voting with fellow Labour colleagues on the nearby price range.

She mentioned at the : “Today, with a hefty coronary heart I could not vote for any #Price range that will see £31 million of cuts being taken from our communities.

“It is we provided true #RESISTANCE and say sufficient is sufficient.”

Right after a fellow still left winger criticised the selection by Labour chief Keir Starmer to fireplace Rebecca Prolonged-Bailey from the shadow cupboard, Feeney posted more information of her departure on Fb.

She mentioned Labour experienced designed her daily life a “living hell” for the earlier 3 yrs and alleged bullying by unnamed colleagues:

“People are stating to me if i go away in which will i go. It appears like they are in an abusive romance which they form if [sic] are.

“You do not want to go any place, you can however be political without having being tied to that shit display.”

On indyref2, which Scottish Labour now opposes unconditionally, Feeney wrote:

“Can you think about chapping doorways upcoming 12 months stating we will block YOUR suitable to have a referendum (irrespective if [sic] regardless of whether you are Indeed or NO)….Get out and organise.”

Labour went into the common election opposing indyref2, but also promising not to block it if it was the would like of the Scottish men and women.

The Scottish party not long ago dumped this caveat, a transfer considered to be a slip-up by still left-wingers who think it will convert off SNP voters.

Feeney informed the Report she experienced designed problems to the party and is however awaiting an result.