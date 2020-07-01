‘Evil Dead 2’ Star Danny Hicks Passed Away Weeks After Revealing Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

The 68-calendar year-previous actor, who also produced an visual appeal in ‘Spider-Male 2’, was documented to have experienced a tumble and been admitted to healthcare facility just times immediately after coming ahead about his most cancers fight.

“Evil Dead two” star Danny Hicks has died aged 68 immediately after shedding his fight with most cancers.

Hicks’ passing was declared on Fb by scheduling company Complete Empire Promotions, who represented the display screen star for conference gatherings.

“Danny passed away at his home in CA,” they wrote. “We love you Danny, rest easy my friend.”

Information of his loss of life will come just a thirty day period immediately after Danny discovered in a candid article on Fb that he’d been identified with phase 4 most cancers and experienced been supplied “approximately 1 to 3 years to live.”

“To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news,” he wrote. “I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.”

He stayed upbeat as he extra, “I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that’s for sure. And not too many regrets.”

A crowdfunding marketing campaign introduced by his buddy and Complete Empire Productions manager Dominic Mancini to aid include Hicks’ clinical expenses additional than doubled its unique objective, with Mancini supplying one particular of his final updates on 16 June as he discovered the actor was not sleeping or ingesting simply because he was in so a lot suffering.

A couple of times afterwards, Hicks is stated to have experienced a tumble and been admitted to healthcare facility. He was discharged, but handed absent soon thereafter.

Hicks observed fame starring in Sam Raimi’s cult horror comedy in 1987, and turned a common in the filmmaker’s tasks, also showing up in “Intruder“, “Darkman” and “Spider-Male two” in 2004.