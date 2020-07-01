End to EU free movement in UK a step closer after MPs pass immigration bill

British MPs have permitted the federal government”s immigration bill which aims to conclude EU liberty of movement policies in the UK, 1 of the critical aspects that led to Brexit.

The evaluate has now cleared all phases in the Property of Commons after staying handed by 342 votes to 248 on Tuesday night time. It is up coming thanks in advance of the higher chamber, the Property of Lords.

The laws finishes policies that have assisted hundreds of thousands of EU citizens to reside and get the job done in the UK, and will as an alternative give equivalent legal rights to persons from exterior the bloc.

“We are ending free movement — so persons can arrive in this article primarily based on their capabilities, not exactly where they are from,” the ruling Conservative Occasion explained in a tweet.

The bill facilitates the government’s strategies for a new details-primarily based immigration technique, with out providing facts. The purpose is to introduce the new plan in January 2021, next the expiry of the article-Brexit changeover period of time at the conclude of this yr.

This retains most preparations from the UK’s EU membership in area for now, like the free movement of EU personnel, even however the UK remaining the bloc on January 31, 2020.

Lawmakers from the opposition Labour Occasion explained the laws as “punitive” and “discriminatory” against migrant workers. Diane Abbott, a London MP and former Shadow Home Secretary, called it “institutionally racist” in a tweet.

But Household Secretary (inside minister) Priti Patel inferred that the final result of the 2019 common election confirmed the general public backed the government’s strategies.

“Final yr the British persons despatched a very clear information that they needed to conclude free movement and our landmark Immigration Invoice provides precisely that,” Patel explained to Parliament.

“Labour voting towards this Invoice demonstrates that whilst their management may well have altered, their willpower to deny the will of the persons has not.”

Problems were being also expressed about the legal rights of unaccompanied baby refugees and all those staying held in immigration centres.

A Labour modification looking for to carry on present preparations, permitting unaccompanied baby refugees to be reunited with shut family in the UK, was defeated — even with assistance from some Conservatives.

A property workplace minister explained the federal government was dedicated to the theory of family members reunion and supporting susceptible youngsters, and was functioning with the EU on new reciprocal preparations.