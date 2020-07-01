DU adds women’s triathlon as school’s 18th varsity sport

The College of Denver has acquired a grant from the United states Triathlon Basis to include women’s triathlon as its 18th varsity sport, the faculty introduced Wednesday.

The Pioneers turn into the 37th NCAA faculty to present women’s triathlon, and the ninth at the Division I degree. The other DI systems are Arizona Condition, Delaware Condition, East Tennessee Condition, Hampton, TCU, San Francisco, South Dakota and Wagner.

“The addition of the University of Denver to the women’s collegiate triathlon family is groundbreaking for several reasons,” United states Triathlon CEO Rocky Harris claimed in a launch. “Colorado is one of the nation’s thriving triathlon hubs. With DU’s prestigious academic reputation, and as the first Division I program in the state to add the sport, the school is sure to attract top student-athletes and become a force on the national stage.”