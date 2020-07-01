Drew Beckie’s return to soccer from rare heart condition to be profiled in documentary

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Just above two yrs in the past, Drew Beckie believed he experienced timed his bounce to European skilled soccer just appropriate.

The league that the previous Arapahoe and DU star was actively playing in experienced just folded, and he signed a tentative deal with KuPS FC of the Veikkausliiga — Finland’s best circuit. But the analysis of a rare condition, myocarditis, derailed people options. Beckie’s struggle versus that heart condition, and his journey again to the pitch, are profiled in a documentary named “Still Defending” that will be produced this 7 days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR