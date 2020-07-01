Drew Beckie’s return to soccer from rare heart condition to be profiled in documentary

Just above two yrs in the past, Drew Beckie believed he experienced timed his bounce to European skilled soccer just appropriate.

The league that the previous Arapahoe and DU star was actively playing in experienced just folded, and he signed a tentative deal with KuPS FC of the Veikkausliiga — Finland’s best circuit. But the analysis of a rare condition, myocarditis, derailed people options. Beckie’s struggle versus that heart condition, and his journey again to the pitch, are profiled in a documentary named “Still Defending” that will be produced this 7 days.

When he eventually did return to motion in Could 2018, it was for the very same Jacksonville Armada staff he experienced performed for in advance of — only now, the staff was in a diverse, semi-professional league. Beckie created just $one,000 a thirty day period and, even though remaining at an condominium the staff supplied, contemplated the legitimacy of his comeback.

“When you’ve had a heart problem, clubs don’t want to take a chance on you and sign you to a good contract, because you might not be able to play again,” Beckie mentioned. “It was a struggle in my mind of whether I really wanted to come back and if it financially was a smart decision.”

Beckie labored as a automobile salesman and valet to make finishes fulfill and support fork out off his health care costs in Sweden. By June of 2018, he signed with the Oklahoma Town Vitality. The brother of Janine Beckie, an ex-Valor Christian standout striker who at this time performs for the Canadian Women’s Countrywide Crew and Manchester Town girls, Drew performed a calendar year in Oklahoma Town in advance of obtaining traded to El Paso previous calendar year.

The Regina, Saskatchewan, indigenous mentioned his principal enthusiasm for taking part in the documentary was to unfold consciousness and bravery.

“I don’t want empathy or a pity party, but I wanted people to understand this sort of (scary adversity) can happen to anybody at any time,” Beckie mentioned. “It was a struggle to come back. I lost 35 pounds and physically and mentally I wasn’t in a great state… But I’m back doing what I love now, and whether it’s a virus or someone has cancer, whatever it is, maybe my story can will someone to come back and get healthy again.”